SBS Hindi News 27 December 2021: NSW registers first Omicron death as state records 6,324 new Covid-19 cases

Members of the public queue for Covid19 PCR tests at a clinic in Redfern in Sydney, Friday, December 24, 2021. Indoor mask wearing, compulsory QR code check-ins and other restrictions lifted in NSW on December 15 will be reintroduced amid a record spike i

Members of the public queue for Covid19 PCR tests at a clinic in Redfern in Sydney, Friday, December 24, 2021. . (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP/Mick Tsikas

Published 27 December 2021 at 5:30pm
Presented by Vikas awana
In this latest SBS Hindi news bulletin: Another 995 people incorrectly contacted about negative COVID-19 test results in Sydney; The Boxing Day Test and entire Ashes series is on alert after four non-playing members of England's touring group test positive to COVID-19 and more.

