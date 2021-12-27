SBS Hindi News 27 December 2021: NSW registers first Omicron death as state records 6,324 new Covid-19 cases
Members of the public queue for Covid19 PCR tests at a clinic in Redfern in Sydney, Friday, December 24, 2021. . (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP/Mick Tsikas
Published 27 December 2021 at 5:30pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
In this latest SBS Hindi news bulletin: Another 995 people incorrectly contacted about negative COVID-19 test results in Sydney; The Boxing Day Test and entire Ashes series is on alert after four non-playing members of England's touring group test positive to COVID-19 and more.
