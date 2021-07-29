SBS Hindi News 28 July 2021: Greater Sydney's lockdown extended for four weeks

NSW'de bir günde 111 bin kişi COVID-19 testi oldu. Source: AAP
Published 29 July 2021 at 5:37pm
By Preeti Jabbal
Source: SBS
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and the world: Another four weeks of lockdown in Greater Sydney, as cases in New South Wales hit a record high; COVID-19 restrictions to remain in place as Victorians emerge from lockdown; Australia's Olympic campaign continues, with three gold medals added on Day Five.
Published 29 July 2021 at 5:37pm
By Preeti Jabbal
Source: SBS
Share