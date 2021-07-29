SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 28 July 2021: Greater Sydney's lockdown extended for four weeks

SBS Hindi

Members of the public and health workers are seen at a pop up Covid testing clinic at the Blacktown Showgrounds in the western suburbs of Sydney, July 24.

NSW'de bir günde 111 bin kişi COVID-19 testi oldu. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 July 2021 at 5:37pm
By Preeti Jabbal
Source: SBS

In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and the world: Another four weeks of lockdown in Greater Sydney, as cases in New South Wales hit a record high; COVID-19 restrictions to remain in place as Victorians emerge from lockdown; Australia's Olympic campaign continues, with three gold medals added on Day Five.

Published 29 July 2021 at 5:37pm
By Preeti Jabbal
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

Lighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark Coure

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

NEW MPS FIRST DAY CANBERRA

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह