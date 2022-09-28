SBS Hindi News 28 September 2022: Opposition Leader Peter Dutton cautiously supports government's anti-corruption legislation

LISTEN TO
The group claiming responsibility for the Optus data breach has said it has deleted the stolen data and dropped its ransom demands. In response to the cyberattack, the Federal Government blamed Optus and criticised it for not protecting consumers. However, Optus says it is doing everything it can to ensure consumers are protected.
SBS Hindi
28/09/202205:09

Every year, Australia generates more than 76 million tonnes of waste, but only half of that waste is recycled. Leonardo Urbano is among those working to reduce the amount of waste sent to landfill.
SBS Hindi
27/09/202206:01

World Tourism Day was observed on 27 September under the theme 'Rethinking Tourism'. This SBS Hindi interview features Poornima Patil talking about her travel experiences around the world during the last 30 years.
SBS Hindi
28/09/202211:55