SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 28 September 2022: Opposition Leader Peter Dutton cautiously supports government's anti-corruption legislation

SBS Hindi

PETER DUTTON PRESSER

Leader of the Opposition Peter Dutton at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, September 28, 2022. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 September 2022 at 6:23pm
Presented by Priyanka Hatwalne
Source: SBS

In this latest Hindi bulletin: Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus officially introduces National Anti-Corruption Commission bill to parliament; Optus customers eligible for driver's license replacement following company's data breach; A-F-L champion and Geelong captain Joel Selwood announces retirement and more.

Published 28 September 2022 at 6:23pm
Presented by Priyanka Hatwalne
Source: SBS
Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Facebook 
and
Twitter.

LISTEN TO
hindi_280922_Optus.mp3 image

The group claiming responsibility for the Optus data breach has said it has deleted the stolen data and dropped its ransom demands. In response to the cyberattack, the Federal Government blamed Optus and criticised it for not protecting consumers. However, Optus says it is doing everything it can to ensure consumers are protected.

SBS Hindi

28/09/202205:09
LISTEN TO
hindi_27922_trash.mp3 image

Every year, Australia generates more than 76 million tonnes of waste, but only half of that waste is recycled. Leonardo Urbano is among those working to reduce the amount of waste sent to landfill.

SBS Hindi

27/09/202206:01
Advertisement
LISTEN TO
Hindi_Tourism Day 2022 image

World Tourism Day was observed on 27 September under the theme 'Rethinking Tourism'. This SBS Hindi interview features Poornima Patil talking about her travel experiences around the world during the last 30 years.

SBS Hindi

28/09/202211:55
Share

Related podcast episodes

10:55

SBS Hindi News 27 June 2022: Opposition leader Peter Dutton welcomes government's decision to cut staff allocation for crossbenchers

11:34

SBS Hindi News 27 September 2022: Alleged Optus hacker apologises and removes data from dark web

12:32

SBS Hindi News 16 September 2022: People queue for hours to see the late Queen Elizabeth as she lies in state

12:18

SBS Hindi News 10 August 2022: Chinese ambassador says no room for compromise over Taiwan

Latest podcast episodes

US India Blinken

India report: India, US discuss Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and trade

KELLY BAYER ROSMARIN OPTUS

'Optus hacker' apologises for data breach, says stolen data has been deleted

Hindi_Poornima Patil

Globetrotter's perspective on tourism's changing landscape

optus

SBS Hindi News 27 September 2022: Alleged Optus hacker apologises and removes data from dark web