SBS Hindi News 3 January 2022: With an all-time high, Victoria registers 8,577 new COVID-19 cases
Leading epidemiology modellers predict another COVID wave in early June Source: AAP
Published 3 January 2022 at 5:55pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
In this latest SBS Hindi news bulletin: Prime Minister resisting calls to make Rapid Antigen Tests free for the public; Health authorities across the country pleading with citizens not to overwhelm hospitals as Omicron continues to spread and more.
