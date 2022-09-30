SBS Hindi News 30 September 2022: Compulsory isolation for coronavirus to end in October

LISTEN TO
Dr Kiran Martin- a paediatrician and the founder of the Asha Society India - a non-governmental organisation, is continuously working towards transforming the quality of life in slums with health care and education. The Asha Society is now a charity partner of the University of Sydney’s 'India Equity Scholarship'. Listen to this interview to know about her passion and dedication to working towards improving lives and about this scholarship.
SBS Hindi
30/09/202207:13
North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos have signed up Year 12 student Zoe Savarirayan as a rookie in the AFL women's team. Before her debut game against the Sydney Swans, she speaks to SBS Hindi about training with AFLW stars and juggling studies and football.
SBS Hindi
30/09/202209:17
Religious ceremonies and garba dances are part of the nine-day festival of Navratri in the Indian community. Known for her garba songs, Sydney-based Gautami Bhatt spoke with SBS Hindi about the impact of garba folk songs.
SBS Hindi
30/09/202209:50