SBS Hindi News 30 September 2022: Compulsory isolation for coronavirus to end in October

NATIONAL CABINET MEETING

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly at a press conference after a National Cabinet meeting at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, September 30, 2022. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Published 30 September 2022 at 7:58pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this latest Hindi bulletin: Mandatory isolation for COVID-19 to end on October 14; The Australian War Memorial has announced plans to expand its depiction of the nation's Frontier Wars; eBay fined for breaching ticket scalping laws and more news.

hindi_300922_drMartinAshaSociety.mp3 image

Dr Kiran Martin- a paediatrician and the founder of the Asha Society India - a non-governmental organisation, is continuously working towards transforming the quality of life in slums with health care and education. The Asha Society is now a charity partner of the University of Sydney’s 'India Equity Scholarship'. Listen to this interview to know about her passion and dedication to working towards improving lives and about this scholarship.

30/09/202207:13
ZOE edit 3_SBS_ID_19057928.mp3 image

North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos have signed up Year 12 student Zoe Savarirayan as a rookie in the AFL women's team. Before her debut game against the Sydney Swans, she speaks to SBS Hindi about training with AFLW stars and juggling studies and football.

30/09/202209:17
Hindi_Garba 300922 image

Religious ceremonies and garba dances are part of the nine-day festival of Navratri in the Indian community. Known for her garba songs, Sydney-based Gautami Bhatt spoke with SBS Hindi about the impact of garba folk songs.

30/09/202209:50
