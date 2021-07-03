SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 3rd July 2021: Australians to have access to 2.8 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines this month

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt Source: AAP

Published 3 July 2021 at 6:10pm, updated 3 July 2021 at 6:20pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: New South Wales records 35 new cases, the Premier says the Sydney lockdown is working; European Commission says the Indian -manufactured doses of AstraZeneca, made by Covishield, have not been approved by the European Union regulator; In India, Bharat Biotech claims Covaxin is 65.2% efficient against Delta variant of Covid-19 and more news.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

