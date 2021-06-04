SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 4th June 2021: A push for mandatory coronavirus vaccinations for aged care and disability workers

SBS Hindi

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 June 2021 at 7:06pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: Victoria recorded four new cases of locally acquired COVID-19, A COVID-19 variant dominant in India detected for the first time in the Australian community, India's COVID-19 graph continues to show a declining trend, and in sport, the Socceroos win their first World Cup qualifier against Kuwait and more news.

Published 4 June 2021 at 7:06pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

Lighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark Coure

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

NEW MPS FIRST DAY CANBERRA

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह