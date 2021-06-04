SBS Hindi News 4th June 2021: A push for mandatory coronavirus vaccinations for aged care and disability workers

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top.
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: Victoria recorded four new cases of locally acquired COVID-19, A COVID-19 variant dominant in India detected for the first time in the Australian community, India's COVID-19 graph continues to show a declining trend, and in sport, the Socceroos win their first World Cup qualifier against Kuwait and more news.
