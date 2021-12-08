SBS Hindi News 8 December 2021: Concern over Omnicron variant on Sydney Harbour cruise

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
Five people who attended the boat party on Sydney Harbour have tested positive. Source: DESTINATION NSW
Published 8 December 2021 at 5:30pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
In this latest SBS Hindi news bulletin of Australia and India: Victoria and Queensland record their first cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19; Australia joins the United States in its diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and more.
