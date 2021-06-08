SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 8th June 2021: Victoria 'on track' to ease restrictions despite two new Covid-cases

SBS Hindi

A Victorian man has tested positive for COIV after arriving from Perth on a Qantas flight

Source: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 June 2021 at 6:26pm, updated 8 June 2021 at 7:52pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS

In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: Victorian health authorities are confident of easing restrictions later this week despite two new local Covid-19 cases; India's daily coronavirus cases fell below 100,000 for the first time in 68 days and more.

Published 8 June 2021 at 6:26pm, updated 8 June 2021 at 7:52pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

Lighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark Coure

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

NEW MPS FIRST DAY CANBERRA

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह