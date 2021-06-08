SBS Hindi News 8th June 2021: Victoria 'on track' to ease restrictions despite two new Covid-cases
Published 8 June 2021 at 6:26pm, updated 8 June 2021 at 7:52pm
Presented by Vikas awana
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: Victorian health authorities are confident of easing restrictions later this week despite two new local Covid-19 cases; India's daily coronavirus cases fell below 100,000 for the first time in 68 days and more.
