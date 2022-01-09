SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 9 January 2022: With 16 COVID -19 deaths, NSW registers the deadliest day of pandemic

SBS Hindi

Covid 19

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 January 2022 at 4:40pm, updated 9 January 2022 at 6:36pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS

In this latest SBS Hindi news bulletin: New South Wales says it's working on a system for people to report positive rapid antigen tests to authorities; England fights hard to avoid Australia's clean sweep of the Ashes and more.

Published 9 January 2022 at 4:40pm, updated 9 January 2022 at 6:36pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'