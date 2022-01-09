Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
SBS Hindi News 9 January 2022: With 16 COVID -19 deaths, NSW registers the deadliest day of pandemic
Source: AAP
Published 9 January 2022 at 4:40pm, updated 9 January 2022 at 6:36pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
In this latest SBS Hindi news bulletin: New South Wales says it's working on a system for people to report positive rapid antigen tests to authorities; England fights hard to avoid Australia's clean sweep of the Ashes and more.
