People celebrate during the live streaming after Chandrayaan-3 makes a soft landing on the South pole of the moon at Nehru science centre in Mumbai. India became the first country to soft land its Vikram Lander of Chandrayaan-3 successfully on the South pole of the moon's surface. (Photo by Ashish Vaishnav / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA