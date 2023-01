Available in other languages

5 Golden Tips to Beat Phone Scammers At Their Game.The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission advises:





1.Simply hang up if you get a call from someone demanding money and saying they are from The Department of Immigration"





2. Never give them any personal information, Bank Account or credit card details.





3.Never use any phone contacts or emails provided by the fraudsters.





4. Never send out money via wire transfers.





5. Report the matter to : Immigration and citizenship online reports.