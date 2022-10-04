SBS Hindi

Scamwatch warns Australians to be vigilant against scams after Optus data breach

Optus 041022

CHINA - 2022/07/25: In this photo illustration, the second largest telecommunications company in Australia, Optus logo is displayed on a smartphone screen. (Photo Illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) Source: LightRocket / SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Published 4 October 2022 at 5:56pm
By Biwa Kwan
Presented by Priyanka Hatwalne
Australia's consumer monitoring body is warning Australians and businesses affected by the Optus data breach to be on the lookout for scam messages that are already circulating. To keep Australians' sensitive information protected, experts are now urging the government to consider stronger legislation.

