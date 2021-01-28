School teachers and children not included in vaccine priority list

Source: AAP
Published 28 January 2021 at 8:25pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:38pm
By Vrishali Jain, Claudia Farhart
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
Teachers have mixed opinions about being included in the vaccine priority list. Where one section sees this as a gross negligence, the other trusts the government to make the right decision. Listen to the podcast to find out what this teacher from the Indian-Australian community feels.
