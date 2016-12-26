SBS Hindi

Science marks milestones in 2016

site_197_Hindi_606686.JPG

Published 26 December 2016 at 4:21pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

2016 was a big year for science.Ebola was the biggest public-health emergency in 2015, and, this year, another virus - Zika (ZEE-kuh) - entered our lexicon. It was also a year for scientific firsts, including an unmanned spacecraft named Juno successfully beginning to orbit the planet Jupiter.SBS Hindi takes a look back at some of the highlights.

