SBS Hindi

Scientists warn of worsening effects of global warming

SBS Hindi

Climage change

Scientists warn of worsening effects of global warming Source: Pixabay

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 May 2022 at 3:24pm
By Tina Quinn
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS

A new report from the World Meteorological Organization has found that four key climate change indicators set new records in 2021. According to the World Meteorological Organization, this is another clear sign that human activities are causing planetary-scale changes on land, in the ocean, and in the atmosphere, with harmful and long-lasting ramifications for sustainable development and ecosystems.

Published 23 May 2022 at 3:24pm
By Tina Quinn
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi and English by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Advertisement
READ MORE

'We are committed to a fairer visa processing system': Labor MP Julian Hill



READ MORE

Liberal candidate Vivek Singha hopes to transform long-held Labor seat of McMahon



READ MORE

Meet the Indian Australian Greens candidates vowing to bring change to Labor-held seats



Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'