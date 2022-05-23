Scientists warn of worsening effects of global warming

A new report from the World Meteorological Organization has found that four key climate change indicators set new records in 2021. According to the World Meteorological Organization, this is another clear sign that human activities are causing planetary-scale changes on land, in the ocean, and in the atmosphere, with harmful and long-lasting ramifications for sustainable development and ecosystems.
Published 23 May 2022 at 3:24pm
By Tina Quinn
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi and English by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.