SBS Hindi

Search for science help from migrants underway with trial

SBS Hindi

site_197_Hindi_607824.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 December 2016 at 7:11pm, updated 28 December 2016 at 7:13pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Scientists who have migrated to Victoria from abroad are being invited to apply for a pilot program designed to prepare them for potential employment as educational presenters.The initiative aims to give successful applicants the skills and support to become so-called "science communicators," delivering presentations to primary and high-school students.

Published 28 December 2016 at 7:11pm, updated 28 December 2016 at 7:13pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels