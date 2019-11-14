Second and third generations of migrants losing their languages

Dünya çapında toplumlarda çok kültürlülük arttıkça, bazı diller kalboluyor. Avustralya'da çok dilli çocuk yetiştirmek mümkün. Source: Getty
Published 15 November 2019 at 9:01am
By Amy Hall
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS
A new report is warning the loss of languages in the second and third generations of migrant communities could threaten economies and communities. The report asks the question, "What are languages worth?" Listen to this report...
Published 15 November 2019 at 9:01am
By Amy Hall
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS
Share