Second and third generations of migrants losing their languages

Advantages of Australia's multilingualism could be lost due to lack of support for languages.

Published 15 November 2019 at 9:01am
By Amy Hall
Presented by Vivek Kumar
A new report is warning the loss of languages in the second and third generations of migrant communities could threaten economies and communities. The report asks the question, "What are languages worth?" Listen to this report...

