Senate chaos follows Bob Day's resignation
The make-up of the Senate has been thrown into chaos with a possible High Court challenge over the legitimacy of Family First Senator Bob Day's position in the Upper House. It could mean a recount of South Australian senate votes and no guarantee his replacement will be from the same political party. A feature presented by Anita Barar
