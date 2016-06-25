Senate races leave a lot of uncertainty

Despite changes to Senate voting laws designed to make it harder for minor-party candidates to be elected, the Senate is still likely to have a number of crossbenchers holding the balance of power.





Using voting patterns from the 2013 election, the Coalition is forecast to comfortably win 30 seats, the ALP 25, the Greens eight, the Nick Xenophon Team three and Jacqui Lambie one.











Nine seats remain uncertain and too close to even predict.





Whatever the make-up of the Senate, one clear winner is almost certain to be South Australia's Senator Xenaphon, and his party could win at least three Senate seats.





The Greens will also play a vital role in the Senate, whoever is elected to govern the nation.





While Australians will probably know on the night of July the 2nd who will govern them, it may take much longer to find out just what the make-up of the Senate is.





Pre-poll voting and the complex quota system mean it usually takes around a week for the final Senate result to be known.



















