Senator Fieravanti Wells on Australian Aid To Fiji

Senator Fieravanti Wells- Aid to Fiji Source: AAP
Published 2 March 2016 at 3:01pm, updated 2 March 2016 at 5:58pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Minister for International development and the Pacific Senator Concetta Fieravanti Well sends her prayers to Fiji. The Senator commends the resilience of the people of Fiji affected by the devastating Cyclone Winston and throws light on the humanitarian aid sent to Fiji by Australia.
