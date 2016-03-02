Senator Fieravanti Wells on Australian Aid To Fiji

SBS Hindi

Published 2 March 2016
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

Minister for International development and the Pacific Senator Concetta Fieravanti Well sends her prayers to Fiji. The Senator commends the resilience of the people of Fiji affected by the devastating Cyclone Winston and throws light on the humanitarian aid sent to Fiji by Australia.

