Separated due to COVID-19, mother and daughter reunite after months

Highlights:





Greeshma Patel's three-year-old daughter could not return before the borders were closed.

A couple agreed to help the family and brought the daughter with them.

Many people are stranded in India due to the lockdowns.

The moment Greeshma Patel realised that borders would be closed for a long time, she tried to arrange for her three-year-old daughter’s return from India. However, it was too late before she could book the tickets.





That led to a months-long yearning and efforts to bring Prisha back from Ahmedabad in India, where she was living with her grandparents.





Source: Supplied by Greeshma Patel





Greeshma Patel, a resident of South Australia, had sent her three-year-old daughter to India to live with her parents last year.





“I had given birth to a baby boy last year in August. My brother suggested to take my daughter with him to India for a few months as nobody was here to look after her,” shares Ms Patel.





The plan was that Prisha would return in a few months with her grandparents, who were supposed to visit the family this year. However, India and Australia closed their borders in March due to the Coronavirus pandemic.





Greeshma says, “I wrote to the Department of Home Affairs appealing exemption for my parents as I wanted my daughter to be with us in these difficult times.











“They said only one person could be allowed to come to Australia. I did not want to separate my parents at this age, especially in these times. So I decided to find another way.”





Through a Facebook group, Greeshma came in contact with Neha Sandhu who has been helping people stranded in India to return.





Ms Sandhu contacted an Australian couple in India who were scheduled to return, and they agreed to bring Prisha with them.





Source: Facebook





“They are so nice. They immediately agreed. We spoke a few times over the video, and I handed over all the documents to them,” says Ms Patel.





It was not easy, though.





She says, “I was nervous as the language was a barrier. Trisha only speaks Gujarati they speak Hindi. So, I was worried about how would they communicate with Prisha.”





However, the journey was smooth. Greeshma says Trisha not only enjoyed the trip, but she also misses the couple and asks for them.





Source: Supplied by Greeshma Patel





Greeshma Patel has joined her daughter in quarantine at a hotel in Adelaide. She had to leave her one-year-old son with her husband as Prisha had to be quarantined.





“I am going to miss my son’s first birthday. He took his first steps, and I missed the moment,” says Ms Patel adding that she feels for all the families still separated due to the pandemic.





“I really hope that this pandemic is over soon and those separated from their loved ones get to meet each other.”

















People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus



