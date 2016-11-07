Service To Humanity - Tejinder Pal Singh

He is a tall, lanky modest man with very high ideals. Tejinder Pal Singh believes in the religion of humanity above everything else. He has been serving free food from his food van to the needy and homeless people in Darwin for the last few years.





Tejinder has been offered funds by various people and organisations but he strongly believes in neither borrowing or lending money. In fact Tejinder is still paying off the instalments for his food van. "I do not want to depend on anyone else except my own family and myself" says Tejinder. His van now bears 4 flags on each corner representing, Sikhism, Hinduism Islam, and Christianity . "Humanity is the highest religion and I wish to share and care'' seems to be Tejinder's motto in life.





Unchanged by laurels and awards Tejinder plans to keep feeding the needy. Every last Sunday of the month more than 150 people queue up outside his van to partake a meal of rice and chole (chickpeas). At times he is even abused for serving the same type of food every month so Tejinder has now changed his menu for each month.





More strength to Tejinder's arm for his good deeds.













