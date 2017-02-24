SBS Hindi

Settlement Feature - Do you know you can access child care in Australia?

SBS Hindi

Childcare Centre

Childcare Centre Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 February 2017 at 3:31pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

As more women join the workforce the demand for suitable and affordable child care grows.The cost varies and its often difficult to navigate the system.So, how do you know what services are available and whether your family is eligible to access government subsidy? A feature presented by Anita Barar

Published 24 February 2017 at 3:31pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) shows that in 2014 about half of children under age 12 attended some type of child care.

Long day care is the most common choice for parents with pre-school age children. According to the Australian Institute of Family Studies, about 45 per cent of children between age 2-3 years attended long day care in 2011.

The Australian government provides child care support for eligible families mainly in two forms: Child Care Benefit and Child Care Rebate.

Child Care Benefit is available to families who meet the Department of Human Services income test.

The Child Care Rebate, on the other hand, isnt income tested, as long as parents meet the work, training or study requirements during the week.

It covers up to 50 per cent of the child care cost with a limit of $7,500 per child.

However, the government also requires all children to be immunised in order to access child care payments.

Families need to register with Centrelink and use approved or registered child care service.

Parents should speak to Centrelink to assess how much subsidy they can receive to offset the fees.

For more information on child care options visit www.mychild.gov.au and to find out about accessing financial assistance visit www.humanservices.gov.au

You can check the quality ratings of a service provider by visiting www.acecqa.org.au

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023