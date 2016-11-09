SBS Hindi

Settlement Feature: How to Job Search

Published 9 November 2016 at 4:26pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:31am
By Maria Schaller, Wolfgang Mueller
Presented by Anita Barar
Job searching is often a frustrating experience for new migrants. A lack of Australian experience and cross-cultural misunderstandings can provide additional barriers. Using "Jobactive", the Australian Government's initiative connecting job seekers with employers, is one way of finding employment. A feature presented by Anita Barar

Translated factsheets are available in 15 languages for job seekers.

 

To learn more about the program visit or head to

 

 

