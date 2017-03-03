Settlement Feature - Unemployment Support in Australia explained

Available in other languages

Jobseekers can access the Australian governments social security system when faced with financial hardship.





Newstart Allowance, the main unemployment benefit caters for people of working age.





Jobseekers are placed into one of four assistance streams based on their ability to find work.





For example, stream 1 jobseekers are considered work ready whilst those in stream 4 are deemed to have severe barriers to employment.





A single person with no children on Newstart can receive up to $528.70 per fortnight.





An unemployed couple, on the other hand, receives $477.40 each per fortnight.





These rates are revised annually on 20 March and 20 September.





Australian residents whove lived in the country for at least two-years are eligible to receive Newstart.





Those arriving as part of a refugee or humanitarian program may be exempt from the 104 week waiting period.





Recipients need to meet the income and assets tests as well as the Mutual Obligation Requirements.





President of the Australian Unemployed Workers Union Owen Bennett recommends job seekers do their homework to know their rights before finalising the Mutual Obligation Requirements or Job Plan.





For more information on income support, visit the Department of Human Services website. If you need language support, you can ring the departments Multilingual Phone Service on 131 202 between 8am to 5pm during the week to speak with a bilingual service officer.





















