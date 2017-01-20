Settlement Feature: What is Australia Day

Available in other languages

It is a day when the first fleet of 11 British ships sailed into Port Jackson with Governor Arthur Phillip raising the British Flag in Sydney cove on 26th January, 1788.





Australia Day was first celebrated at a small gathering in Sydney in the early 19th century.





In 1988, all states and territories agreed to hold Australia day on 26th Jan and only in 1994, the day became a National Public holiday.





Now Australia Dday is celebrated differently across the nation. While Citizenship ceremonies are also held on this day and Prime Minister awards outstanding citizens for their contributions, many First Nations People represent it as "invasion day" or 'Survival day'.





Chris Kirby , CEO of National Australia Day council acknowledges that there are mixed feeling towards this day.





Now this day has become more reflective of today's Australian society.















