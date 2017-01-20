SBS Hindi

Settlement Feature: What is Australia Day

SBS Hindi

Aboriginal - Australia Flag

Aboriginal - Australia Flag Source: Getty Image

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 January 2017 at 2:46pm, updated 8 March 2017 at 11:10am
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia's national day has its roots in the country's colonial past. Over the years the meaning of 'Australia Day' has changed.A feature presented by Anita Barar

Published 20 January 2017 at 2:46pm, updated 8 March 2017 at 11:10am
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It is a day when the first fleet of 11 British ships sailed into Port Jackson with Governor Arthur Phillip raising the British Flag in Sydney cove on 26th January, 1788.

Australia Day was first celebrated at a small gathering in Sydney in the early 19th century.

In 1988, all states and territories agreed to hold Australia day on 26th Jan and only in 1994, the day became a National Public holiday.

Now Australia Dday is celebrated differently across the nation. While Citizenship ceremonies are also held on this day and Prime Minister awards outstanding citizens for their contributions, many First Nations People represent it as "invasion day" or 'Survival day'.

Chris Kirby , CEO of National Australia Day council acknowledges that there are mixed feeling towards this day.

Now this day has become more reflective of today's Australian society.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023