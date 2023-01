Available in other languages

Available in other languages

To find out about the NDIS in your area visit www.ndis.gov.au or call 1800 800 110. Information is also available in Mandarin, Arabic , Vietnamese , Greek , Italian , Cantonese , Turkish and Punjabi





For people with hearing or speech loss





TTY: 1800 555 677





Speak and Listen: 1800 555 727





For translation and interpreting services





TIS: 131 450





Find on Facebook/NDISAus or on Twitter @NDIS