SBS Hindi

Settlement Guide: Australia's first People

SBS Hindi

Uncle Richard Johnson

Uncle Richard Johnson Source: Amy Chien-Yu Wang

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 November 2016 at 4:16pm, updated 25 November 2016 at 7:43pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australias First Peoples are the worlds oldest living civilization dating back some 50,000 years according to a recent genetic study by an international team of academics. Yet, many Australians know little about the history of our First Peoples. Tune in to this podcast presented by Anita Barar and learn about them.

Published 25 November 2016 at 4:16pm, updated 25 November 2016 at 7:43pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The 1788 European settlement resulted in a series of discriminatory policies against the traditional owners of the land with devastating effects on their civil rights and the survival of traditions, culture and languages.

The 1967 referendum was the turning point when official discrimination towards Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people ended.

In 2008, former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd delivered a formal apology to the Stolen Generations.

Paul Keating was the first Australian Prime Minister to publicly address the injustice inflicted upon Indigenous Australians by early European settlers in 1992.

For more information on the past, present and future challenges of our First Peoples, you can read this extensive report - The State of Reconciliation in Australia .

 

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels