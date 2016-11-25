Settlement Guide: Australia's first People

Available in other languages

The 1788 European settlement resulted in a series of discriminatory policies against the traditional owners of the land with devastating effects on their civil rights and the survival of traditions, culture and languages.





The 1967 referendum was the turning point when official discrimination towards Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people ended.





In 2008, former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd delivered a formal apology to the Stolen Generations.





Paul Keating was the first Australian Prime Minister to publicly address the injustice inflicted upon Indigenous Australians by early European settlers in 1992.





For more information on the past, present and future challenges of our First Peoples, you can read this extensive report - The State of Reconciliation in Australia .



























