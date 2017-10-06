SBS Hindi

Settlement Guide: Avoid falling victim to online fraudsters

SBS Hindi

Finger at "SCAM ALERT" On Keyboard Button

Source: iStockphoto

Published 6 October 2017 at 1:18pm
By Olga Klepova
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

The internet has never been more present in our daily lives. We work, shop, play and interact with family and friends online. But more Australians are falling victim to online scams than ever before. The Australian Governments Stay Smart Online week reminds consumers of how we can stay safe on the net. A feature presented by Anita Barar

