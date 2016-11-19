SBS Hindi

Settlement Guide:- Changes to temporary Visas mean faster processing

Published 19 November 2016 at 7:06pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Available in other languages

Applying for a temporary work visa to Australia will be cheaper and quicker from mid-November.The Department of Immigration and Border Protection is promising an easier visa application process for individuals and their sponsors. A feature presented by Anita Barar

The new temporary activity visa framework will replace seven visa subclasses with four new subclasses.

The new visas cover short-term specialist temporary work, temporary activity, training and international relations.

The proposed changes are a result of a 2014 Skilled Migration and Temporary Activity Review by the Department of Immigration and Border Protection.

Paper applications have been scrapped - all visa applications now need to be made through ImmiAccount online.

Assistant Immigration Minister Alex Hawke says applications lodged before 19 November would be processed based on legislation before the changeover date.

For more information, visit the Department of Immigration and Border Protection website at:

 

 





