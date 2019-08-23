SBS Hindi

Settlement Guide: Children’s Rights in Australia

SBS Hindi

Portrait of schoolgirl drawing at the school library and laughing

Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 August 2019 at 4:48pm, updated 26 August 2019 at 12:38pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

Over five million children aged under 18 in Australia. Under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, all children are meant to enjoy equal rights to growing up with access to education, healthcare and safety. However, child advocacy groups believe Australia still has a fair way to go.

Published 23 August 2019 at 4:48pm, updated 26 August 2019 at 12:38pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी