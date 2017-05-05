Settlement Guide: Did you know you can access national parks in Australia ?

Available in other languages

The names Uluru, Blue Mountains and Twelve Apostles are familiar to most of us, but these national parks are only a fraction of what Australia has to offer.











Covering almost four per cent of Australias land, national parks are protected areas which often have unspoilt landscapes, and diverse plants and animals.











The manager of Australia's largest national park, Kakadu in the Northern Territory, Pete Cotsell says national parks are windows into our country's nature and culture.





Pete Cotsell says parks offer many different activities for people to enjoy. Whether you're into nature, sports or culture, there's something for everyone.





The Australian government manages six national parks and thirteen marine reserves, often in partnership with Indigenous traditional owners.











Most parks are managed by the states and territories and their rules vary.











For example some parks charge entry, while others do not.











Tammy Schoo is the Ranger Team Leader at Victorias Grampians National Park, which is popular for its rugged mountains.











She says that the key to a good outing is to do some research before getting to the park.





She says that even if regional parks require more preparation than urban parks, new Australians shouldn't be put off.











Parks Victoria is working with local communities and immigrants to make parks more welcoming for new Australians.











According to Pete Cotsell, visiting a national park is a true Australian experience. Tammy Schoo says she believes in the saying "healthy parks, healthy people".











For more information visit Parks Australia website





