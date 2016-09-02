Settlement Guide: Free English classes for Migrants

Available in other languages

Learning to speak and write English is a key skill for migrants to Australia.











The federal government encourages adult literacy education across the country, particularly for newly arrived migrants and refugees where English is not their first language.











Many English learning programs are available for free, through hundreds of locations across the country.











Speaking English is a way for culturally and linguistically diverse communities to connect with the broader Australian community.











AMES Australias Laurie Nowell says adult literacy programs for migrants and refugees can be accessed through local Adult Migrant English Program providers and for most eligible people the courses are free.











There are many ways to learn English under the program.











People can take lessons in a classroom full-time or part-time, or distance learning with internet or telephone guidance, with tutors who make home visits or using online websites.











Lessons are held in 250 locations across the country, including cities, regional and rural areas.





Laurie Nowell says there are special counsellors whose job is to guide migrants and refugees through this process.











Find more information on the Adult Migrant English Program in 26 languages .









Or contact AMES Australia www.ames.net.au 13 26 37 for information on their courses.

























