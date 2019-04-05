Settlement Guide: Having a say in Australia is part of the democratic process

Hispanic man speaks to ask mayoral candidate a question during a town hall meeting. Source: Getty image
All Australians have the right to participate as active citizens in shaping the society we live in. However, due to past traumatic experiences some new migrants maybe fearful of speaking up in public and do not know how our democratic processes work.
