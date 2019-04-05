SBS Hindi

Settlement Guide: Having a say in Australia is part of the democratic process

SBS Hindi

Concerned Hispanic citizen asks political candidate a question during meeting

Hispanic man speaks to ask mayoral candidate a question during a town hall meeting. Source: Getty image

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 April 2019 at 3:30pm
By Wolfgang Mueller
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

All Australians have the right to participate as active citizens in shaping the society we live in. However, due to past traumatic experiences some new migrants maybe fearful of speaking up in public and do not know how our democratic processes work.

Published 5 April 2019 at 3:30pm
By Wolfgang Mueller
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी