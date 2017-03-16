Settlement Guide: Helping migrants access dental care

Available in other languages

According to the Australian Dental Association, the most expensive place for a check-up is the Northern Territory, and the least expensive is Tasmania.





A normal oral exam with a scale, clean and a fluoride treatment should cost around two hundred dollars.





When choosing the right dentist for you, Tom Godfrey, spokesperson for consumer advocacy group Choice, recommends shopping around and ask for prices before booking an appointment.





Taking an appointment at a dentistry school could save patients money as their fees are generally lower than private practices.











Although dental care can be expensive for adults, it's more affordable for children.











Almost all Australian children with Medicare can benefit from the Australian Government's Child Dental Benefits Schedule.











For more information about public dental services in your state or territory, visit your State Health Department's website.











