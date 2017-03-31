Settlement Guide - Helping migrants find work in Australia

Getting your foot in the Australian job market can be very challenging, especially for those who arrive here as migrants or refugees.





A study by migrant and refugee settlement agency AMES Australia shows how migrants struggle to break into the labour market, but can succeed if given early support in job hunting.





The studys lead author Monica ODwyer says that those who found jobs mostly worked on a casual basis.





Margaret Davis runs a program within AMES that helps migrants to understand what it takes to find work in Australia.





She says having a good resume is an important part of the job search. Margaret Davis says once a job seeker gets through the resume and telephone recruitment, it´s important to prepare well for a face-to-face interview.





The Federal Governments main scheme is "Jobactive" which connects job seekers and employers. Job seekers can receive help to look for work, but also targeted training that includes writing resumes and preparing for interviews.





He says something that most job seekers are not considering is the importance of a wide network when it comes to job opportunities.











Translated factsheets are available in 15 languages for job seekers.











To learn more about the jobactive program visit https://docs.employment.gov.au/documents/jobactive-helping-you-find-work or visit https://jobsearch.gov.au/

































