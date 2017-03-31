SBS Hindi

Settlement Guide - Helping migrants find work in Australia

SBS Hindi

Workers

Workers Source: AAP Image /Dan Peled

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 March 2017 at 2:56pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:16am
By Wolfgang Mueller, Maria Schaller
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Migrants and refugees often struggle to find work in Australia. A lack of language skills, Australian experience and cross-cultural misunderstandings can provide additional barriers.A feature presented by Anita Barar

Published 31 March 2017 at 2:56pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:16am
By Wolfgang Mueller, Maria Schaller
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Getting your foot in the Australian job market can be very challenging, especially for those who arrive here as migrants or refugees.

A study by migrant and refugee settlement agency AMES Australia shows how migrants struggle to break into the labour market, but can succeed if given early support in job hunting.

The studys lead author Monica ODwyer says that those who found jobs mostly worked on a casual basis.

Margaret Davis runs a program within AMES that helps migrants to understand what it takes to find work in Australia.

She says having a good resume is an important part of the job search. Margaret Davis says once a job seeker gets through the resume and telephone recruitment, it´s important to prepare well for a face-to-face interview.

The Federal Governments main scheme is "Jobactive" which connects job seekers and employers. Job seekers can receive help to look for work, but also targeted training that includes writing resumes and preparing for interviews.

He says something that most job seekers are not considering is the importance of a wide network when it comes to job opportunities.

 

Translated factsheets are available in 15 languages for job seekers.

 

To learn more about the jobactive program visit https://docs.employment.gov.au/documents/jobactive-helping-you-find-work or visit https://jobsearch.gov.au/

 

 

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023