Settlement Guide: Helping your child settle into school in Australia

A 2015 OECD report says absorbing migrant children into the school system is the most effective way of integrating them into their new communities.











The report found second-generation immigrant students in Australia performed better in problem solving, maths and reading than non-immigrant students, and well above the OECD average.











It also states that the wellbeing of immigrant students is affected by how well schools and local communities help them overcome obstacles they face in succeeding at school and building a new life.





Undoubtedly, parents play an important role in this process.











The Australian Government calls this parent engagement which is being positively involved and active in your childs learning.











Parents Victorias Gail McHardy says theyre a key way to communicate.





It's recommended that parents attend the interview with an open mind and talk honestly.











The Australian Government has produced parent guides to the Australian Curriculum https://www.studentsfirst.gov.au/engaging-parents-education#what-is-parent-engagement









