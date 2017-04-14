SBS Hindi

Settlement Guide: Helping your child settle into school in Australia

SBS Hindi

School kids

Representative Image Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 April 2017 at 2:21pm, updated 16 April 2017 at 1:27pm
By Maria Schaller
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Starting school is a crucial step for children and families in settling in Australia. Children of migrant families often experience additional barriers in connecting to their new school community. Parents play a vital role in their kid´s education and experts encourage them to be actively involved in their childs school. A report presented by Anita Barar

Published 14 April 2017 at 2:21pm, updated 16 April 2017 at 1:27pm
By Maria Schaller
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A 2015 OECD report says absorbing migrant children into the school system is the most effective way of integrating them into their new communities.

 

The report found second-generation immigrant students in Australia performed better in problem solving, maths and reading than non-immigrant students, and well above the OECD average.

 

It also states that the wellbeing of immigrant students is affected by how well schools and local communities help them overcome obstacles they face in succeeding at school and building a new life.

Undoubtedly, parents play an important role in this process.

 

The Australian Government calls this parent engagement which is being positively involved and active in your childs learning.

 

Parents Victorias Gail McHardy says theyre a key way to communicate.

It's recommended that parents attend the interview with an open mind and talk honestly.

 

The Australian Government has produced parent guides to the Australian Curriculum https://www.studentsfirst.gov.au/engaging-parents-education#what-is-parent-engagement

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023