Settlement Guide: How is Australia reopening for international students?

University representatives hold signs as international students arrive at Sydney Airport in Sydney.

University representatives hold signs as international students arrive at Sydney Airport in Sydney. Source: AAP

Published 27 February 2022 at 2:01pm, updated 30 March 2022 at 1:44pm
By Afnan Malik
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

Australia is welcoming students back from around the globe and have announced certain concessions for the student visa holders to make Australia a preferred destination for the international students. 

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

