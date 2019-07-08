SBS Hindi

Settlement Guide - How to apply for a First Home Owner Grant?

Realtor and family looking at new home to purchase.

Latin descent realtor shows African descent family a new home to purchase. Mother, father and daughter. Source: Getty Images

Published 8 July 2019 at 12:55pm
By Wolfgang Mueller
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

Escalated property prices across Australia make it more difficult for first home buyers to enter the market. But with government assistance the dream of owning a home can become a reality. The First Home Owner Grant offers a chance to get a foot in the door earlier.

