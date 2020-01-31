Settlement Guide: How to become a volunteer firefighter?

Firefighters watch on as the Gospers Mountain fire approaches a property at Colo Heights, north west of Sydney, Friday, November 15, 2019. Source: (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)
Published 31 January 2020 at 12:48pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Australia cannot fight through its worst bushfire season without the selfless sacrifice of its 260,000-strong volunteer firefighters. The National Council for Fire & Emergency Service is calling for volunteers of diverse backgrounds to sign up, to better serve our multicultural population.
