Settlement Guide: How to call an ambulance anywhere in Australia

Ambulances are vehicles equipped to provide emergency care to sick or injured people, and to get them to a hospital if needed.



Source: AAP / AAP Image/Joel Carrett Dr Simon Sawyer, a Registered Paramedic, and the Director of Education at the Australian Paramedical College says there can be a wide range of circumstances when someone should call triple zero (000) and ask for an ambulance.





“If somebody is having something like a heart attack, or they've got unexplained chest pain or chest tightness or something like that, we'd recommend calling an ambulance. If somebody had suddenly lost consciousness or was suddenly weak or numb or paralysed, maybe they couldn't speak properly, or [is having] seizures, traumatic injuries, so falls from large heights where you've injured yourself. Obviously, anything violent, like if you've been stabbed or shot, perhaps you've been burnt, which is particularly important to call the ambulance for children.”





In some circumstances locating the patient can be difficult, says Dr Sawyer, so it’s important to provide as much clear information as possible when you call triple zero.



Credit: Wikimedia (public domain) Information on the age and sex of the patients is also important, as it helps paramedics prepare the right medication and instrument sizes required. That includes knowing if patients identify as trans or non-binary.





The person who answers your triple zero call will ask questions to decide if your situation qualifies as an emergency.



An Ambulance on the road- AAP Image/Dave Hunt Source: AAP Medicare does not cover the cost of ambulance services.





Lindsay Mackay, the Interim Executive Director of Operational Communications at Ambulance Victoria. explains, in most states and territories in Australia, ambulance services will charge you a call-out fee, a per kilometre fee or both.





If you don't speak English well, you can use an accredited bilingual interpreter at any stage of the process.





