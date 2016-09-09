SBS Hindi

Settlement Guide: How to call an ambulance anywhere in Australia

SBS Hindi

Ambulance emergency

Parked Ambulances outside the St Vincents and Mercy Hospital, in Melbourne Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 December 2022 at 8:54am, updated 2 hours ago at 8:56am
By Chiara Pazzano
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

In Australia, the quickest way to get an ambulance in a medical emergency, is by dialling Triple Zero (000). In this episode of the Settlement Guide, we explain how and when to call an ambulance in all states and territories, as well as information about who covers the costs.

Published 28 December 2022 at 8:54am, updated 2 hours ago at 8:56am
By Chiara Pazzano
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Ambulances are vehicles equipped to provide emergency care to sick or injured people, and to get them to a hospital if needed.
ambulances
Source: AAP / AAP Image/Joel Carrett
Dr Simon Sawyer, a Registered Paramedic, and the Director of Education at the Australian Paramedical College says there can be a wide range of circumstances when someone should call triple zero (000) and ask for an ambulance.

“If somebody is having something like a heart attack, or they've got unexplained chest pain or chest tightness or something like that, we'd recommend calling an ambulance. If somebody had suddenly lost consciousness or was suddenly weak or numb or paralysed, maybe they couldn't speak properly, or [is having] seizures, traumatic injuries, so falls from large heights where you've injured yourself. Obviously, anything violent, like if you've been stabbed or shot, perhaps you've been burnt, which is particularly important to call the ambulance for children.”

In some circumstances locating the patient can be difficult, says Dr Sawyer, so it’s important to provide as much clear information as possible when you call triple zero.
Air ambulance
Credit: Wikimedia (public domain)
Information on the age and sex of the patients is also important, as it helps paramedics prepare the right medication and instrument sizes required. That includes knowing if patients identify as trans or non-binary.

The person who answers your triple zero call will ask questions to decide if your situation qualifies as an emergency.
An Ambulance on the road- AAP Image/Dave Hunt
An Ambulance on the road- AAP Image/Dave Hunt Source: AAP
Medicare does not cover the cost of ambulance services.

Lindsay Mackay, the Interim Executive Director of Operational Communications at Ambulance Victoria. explains, in most states and territories in Australia, ambulance services will charge you a call-out fee, a per kilometre fee or both.

If you don't speak English well, you can use an accredited bilingual interpreter at any stage of the process.

Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Fa
cebook 
and
Twitter.


LISTEN TO
Settlement Guide : STROKE image

Settlement Guide : STROKE

SBS Hindi

09/09/201608:15
LISTEN TO
hindi_210722_tipgiving.mp3 image

Settlement Guide: Do we tip in Australia?

SBS Hindi

21/07/202208:18
Share

Latest podcast episodes

कैसा था ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए साल 2022?

Alzheimers and dementia research

2022: A new virus challenge for health professionals - and hope for new treatments

Beachgoers and surfers seen at Bondi Beach (file image)

SBS Hindi News 27 December 2022: Water safety warnings after multiple holiday drownings around Australia

AFGHANISTAN-WOMEN-LIFESTYLE

'Children are going to start dying': NGOs respond to Taliban ban on women workers