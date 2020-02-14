Settlement Guide: How to prepare for a job interview

یک مصاحبه شغلی Source: Getty Images
Published 14 February 2020 at 3:25pm
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Finding work for the first time or looking for a new job can take a long time in Australia. So when you finally get called up for a job interview, it's exciting at first, but it can also become quite stressful. The only way to do well during a job interview is to be prepared and have an idea of what to expect.
