Settlement Guide: How to protect yourself from COVID-19 scams

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
The Morrison government is providing $1.6 billion in tax incentives for small businesses to invest in digital technology and skills and training. Source: Getty Images/Bill Hinton
Published 15 March 2022 at 4:40pm, updated 30 March 2022 at 1:41pm
By Chiara Pazzano
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Common scams include phishing for personal information, online shopping, and superannuation scams. Scammers are taking advantage of people’s fears during the COVID-19 pandemic. They are also pretending to be government agencies providing information on COVID-19 through text messages and emails “phishing” for people’s information. Find out here how to spot a scam and protect yourself.
