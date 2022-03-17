The sooner you recognise the signs of a heart attack and seek treatment, the higher the chance you'll have a full recovery.





Key points:





Warning signs vary from person to person

Always call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you think you or someone else may be having a heart attack.

Having a healthy lifestyle is the key in preventing heart disease

According to AustraliaWide First Aid , coronary heart disease has been the leading cause of all deaths for over half a century.





Data from The Australia Bureau of Statistics (ABS) shows that 12,728 people died of heart disease in Australia in 2021.





A healthy life reduces the chances of suffering a heart attack but if it happens you need to remember the signs and act fast.





Man holding chest Source: Man holding chest/Getty images





While warning signs vary from person to person, there are several common signs of a heart attack. Cardiologist Rob Perel from Queensland Cardiovascular Group says to look out for chest pain. He explains





If an acute heart attack,chest pain will be severe and unrelenting. It will usually be present on the left side of the chest, but it can be more central. The pain will radiate through the jaw and down the left arm.

Other symptoms include having a choking sensation in your throat, feeling like your arms are heavy, shortness of breath, nausea, cold sweats and feeling dizzy.











High blood pressure, High cholesterol, Unhealthy diet and diabetes, Smoking and lack of physical activity are a few of the risk factors for heart problems.





Listen to this podcast:-





Settlement Guide: How to recognise a heart attack and what to do if it happens?







People without a social support network, family or friends can also be at a great risk. Depression can be another contributing factor. Beyond Blue recommends if you feel depressed for more than two weeks, talk to your doctor, a family member or someone you know well.





Daktari achunguza shinikizo ya damu ya mgonjwa wakike. Source: Getty Images/Terry Vine





The Heart Foundation outlines some of the risk factors which we have no control over, like age, family history or ethnic background.





For example people from the Indian sub-continent have higher-risk of having a heart-attack than others.

You might not be sure that you're having a heart attack, but if there's even a little doubt, get to a hospital.











In Australia, half of the men and a third of the women over the age of 45 will suffer from heart disease at some point in their life. Those numbers are high, but the good news is that it's generally avoidable.





Ashtray and ciggies Source: Getty Images/seksan Mongkhonkhamsao





Rob Perel says the key is to having a healthy lifestyle.





"You're at an increased risk of heart attack if you're a smoker, if you're overweight, if you don't do any exercise, if you have high cholesterol, if you have high blood pressure and if you have diabetes. Also, if you have a strong family history of arterial coronary disease".





Current Australian guidelines recommend that you book a heart health check with your doctor to evaluate your risk, if you're aged 45 years or older,especially if you have a family history of heart disease.





The cardiologist has one last advice that could save your life: get off that chair and move!

The chances of suffering a heart attack are much smaller if you lead a healthy life. But if it happens to you or somebody around you, remember the signs and act fast.





For more information visit The Heart Foundation https://www.heartfoundation.org.au





Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.



