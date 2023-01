The purpose of legal aid commissions is to provide vulnerable, disadvantaged and newly arrived Australians with access to justice.











Jeremie Quiohilag, a senior lawyer with Legal Aid NSW Refugee Service says that free legal advice is supplied for a wide range of issues, like, how to respond to a traffic fine, how to handle rental disputes, how to lodge a consumer complaint or what to do in a family crisis.











For more information on Legal Aid Commissions in your state or territory visit











