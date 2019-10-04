The Australian government is offering migrants new visas with permanent residency pathways provided that they stay in regional areas for four years.





Regional Australia refers to all the towns, small cities and areas outside of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide and Canberra.





But is it worth moving to regional Australia? Can you find work there? How is life in small Australian cities and towns?





Listen to the podcast:





LISTEN TO Settlement Guide: Living in regional Australia SBS Hindi 04/10/2019 11:27 Play







Watch the landmark SBS reality series Struggle Street to learn about the challenges of some of regional Australia’s most disadvantaged communities.





Season 3 of Struggle Street premieres Wednesday 9 October at 8.30 pm on SBS. Then continues weekly on Wednesdays. Episodes will stream at SBS On Demand after broadcast.





Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter









