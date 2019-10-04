SBS Hindi

Settlement Guide: Living in regional Australia

SBS Hindi

Goulburn Sunrise

City center of Goulburn, NSW, Australia, seen at sunrise. Source: Getty Images

Published 4 October 2019 at 2:53pm, updated 6 October 2019 at 6:44pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

Nearly all newly arrived migrants settled in Melbourne and Sydney last year while regional Australia is struggling to survive with a shrinking population.

The Australian government is offering migrants new visas with permanent residency pathways provided that they stay in regional areas for four years.  

Regional Australia refers to all the towns, small cities and areas outside of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide and Canberra.

But is it worth moving to regional Australia? Can you find work there? How is life in small Australian cities and towns? 

