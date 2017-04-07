SBS Hindi

Settlement Guide: Nobody is immune from sexually transmitted diseases

Condoms

Condoms Source: Getty Images

Published 7 April 2017 at 1:26pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Whether you are young or old, you could be at risk of contracting a sexually transmitted infection (S-T-I) with each new intimate relationship. Recent national health research shows 16 per cent of Australians will have an S-T-I in their lifetime. A report presented by Anita Barar

Available in other languages
The most common type of S-T-I in Australia is chlamydia, which mostly affects young people.

Three-quarters of chlamydia cases remain undiagnosed as often people show no symptoms.

Adele Murdolo runs the Multicultural Centre for Womens Health led by and for women from immigrant and refugee backgrounds.

She says international students are at a higher risk of contracting S-T-Is.

Hepatitis B is another disease which affects people born overseas.

Its commonly infected via unprotected sex or intravenous drug injection.

Dr Bateson recommends annual screenings for anyone who is sexually active or has recently had unprotected sex with a new partner.

She says its important to remember that sometimes S-T-Is dont show any symptoms.

If you think you may have a sexually transmitted infection, visit your GP, local family planning clinic or sexual health centre.

For more information, visit the Healthdirect website.

Telephone and on-site translation services can be accessed via the Australian Governments Translation and Interpreting Service.

The 24/7 immediate interpreting hotline is 131 450.

 

 





