Settlement Guide : STROKE

One in six Australians will suffer from stroke at some point in their lifetime according to the Stroke Foundation.





Getting urgent medical help is critical to survival and recovery.





Patients from migrant communities can face.





Stroke is one of Australias biggest killers and our leading cause of disability.





Neurologist Dr Bruce Campbell is chair of the Stroke Foundations Clinical Council. He says that most strokes are caused by a blocked blood vessel so not enough blood getting to parts of the brain.





Dr Campbell says different risk factors can lead to a stroke.





A 2014 Stroke Foundation report found of half a million stroke survivors in Australia, two-thirds of them have sustained a disability.





While stroke is more prevalent amongst older people, it doesn't discriminate on the basis of age.





When it comes to identifying stroke, the key is to think of the word F-A-S-T and act fast.





Face, arm, speech, time to call triple 0.





Find information on stroke in 8 languages at www.strokefoundation.com.au





If you need an interpreter call the Telephone Interpreting Service on 13 14 50, say the language you need and wait on the line for an interpreter.





Ask the interpreter to call StrokeLine 1800 STROKE (1800 787 653).















