Settlement Guide: Vaccination rules in Australia

Vaccination rules Source: liberal.org

Published 16 April 2016 at 6:01pm, updated 20 April 2016 at 3:06pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

When a person is immunised, it benefits not only them, but everyone.Health authorities aim to reach herd (or community) immunity, when enough people are immunised from a disease that an infection cannot spread.However Australias immunisation coverage is below herd immunity levels.Now the Australian Government is offering incentive payments to health providers to boost coverage rates. Tune in to know more.

